Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Holdings Lifted by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.79% of Clean Harbors worth $44,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total value of $108,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $236,371.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,011 shares of company stock worth $710,143 over the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CLH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. CJS Securities raised Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $96.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.41. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $118.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.67.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $951.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

