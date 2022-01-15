Clicks Group Limited Plans Dividend of $0.33 (OTCMKTS:CLCGY)

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) declared a dividend on Saturday, January 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.3302 per share on Monday, February 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th.
Shares of CLCGY stock opened at $41.08 on Friday. Clicks Group has a 1-year low of $32.05 and a 1-year high of $43.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.65 and its 200 day moving average is $38.31.
About Clicks Group
Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers
Receive News & Ratings for Clicks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clicks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.