Clicks Group Limited Plans Dividend of $0.33 (OTCMKTS:CLCGY)

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) declared a dividend on Saturday, January 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.3302 per share on Monday, February 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of CLCGY stock opened at $41.08 on Friday. Clicks Group has a 1-year low of $32.05 and a 1-year high of $43.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.65 and its 200 day moving average is $38.31.

About Clicks Group

Clicks Group Ltd. operates as an investment holding company, which engages in the retail trade of healthcare products. It operates through the Retail and Distribution segments. The Retail segment comprises Clicks, health, beauty, and homeware retailer; Claire’s, retailer of jewellery and accessories; GNC, retailer of health and wellness products; Musica, retailer of entertainment-related merchandise; and The Body Shop, which offers toiletries, cosmetics, gifting and grooming, with stores in the Republic of South Africa, Namibia, Swaziland, Botswana, and Lesotho.

