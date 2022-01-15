Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.86.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $9,205,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 706,965 shares of company stock valued at $116,637,770. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 650.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Cloudflare by 35.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Cloudflare by 434.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NET stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,975,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,351,104. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.64. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $60.96 and a 52-week high of $221.64. The stock has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.27 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

