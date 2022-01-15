CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) will announce ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CNS Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. CNS Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNS Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.51) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CNS Pharmaceuticals.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

CNS Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.77. The stock had a trading volume of 257,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,581. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $4.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 39,412 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals by 326.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 599,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 458,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

