Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (LON:CCEP) Trading 0.7% Higher

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (LON:CCEP)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 51.77 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 51.75 ($0.70). 12,165 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 7,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.40 ($0.70).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of £235.17 million and a PE ratio of 38.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 48.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 49.34.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of €1.40 ($1.59) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous dividend of $0.85. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.39%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.