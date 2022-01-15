Coca-Cola HBC’s (CCH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 3,200 ($43.44) target price on the stock.

CCH has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($40.72) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,850 ($38.69) to GBX 2,725 ($36.99) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,975 ($40.38).

CCH stock opened at GBX 2,645 ($35.90) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,521.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,566.21. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1-year low of GBX 2,125 ($28.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,809.60 ($38.14). The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16. The firm has a market cap of £9.68 billion and a PE ratio of 22.04.

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,495 ($33.87) per share, with a total value of £3,967.05 ($5,384.89). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 483 shares of company stock valued at $1,212,336 and have sold 24,875 shares valued at $63,354,425.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

