Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 65.9% from the December 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.37. The stock had a trading volume of 50,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,723. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $18.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average is $16.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 4.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 8.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 17.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

