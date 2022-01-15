Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Lowered by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 268,860 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 3.0% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of Comcast by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 584.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $51.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $46.29 and a 52-week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

