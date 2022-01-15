Commerce Bank Boosts Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Commerce Bank raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 56,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.51.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $145.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 118.53, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.56 and its 200 day moving average is $146.28. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.54 and a 52 week high of $157.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 256.91%.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

