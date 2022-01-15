Commerce Bank Has $668,000 Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 48.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 3.0% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 249.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 195,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,651,000 after buying an additional 139,743 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 1.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 35.7% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,176,000 after purchasing an additional 268,100 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International stock opened at $114.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.88. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $63.26 and a one year high of $120.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.55.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RHI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.86.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

