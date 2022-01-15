Commerce Bank Has $787,000 Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Datadog were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trivest Advisors Ltd boosted its stake in Datadog by 2,140.0% in the third quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 224,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,662,000 after acquiring an additional 214,000 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 20.8% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,522,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 71.1% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 347,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,094,000 after acquiring an additional 144,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Datadog by 3.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,844,000 after acquiring an additional 9,113 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $138.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $199.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 343,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $54,322,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 218,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.22, for a total transaction of $35,397,701.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,305,923 shares of company stock valued at $397,526,530. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.57.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

