Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 1,850 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,002,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,493,000 after buying an additional 890,172 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,201,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,244,000 after buying an additional 539,022 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 113.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,818,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,183,000 after buying an additional 1,496,675 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,218,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,332,000 after purchasing an additional 144,527 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 404.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,131,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,926,000 after purchasing an additional 907,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARR opened at $9.72 on Friday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $12.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.78 million, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 144.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.35%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

ARR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jonestrading downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

