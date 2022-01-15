Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 112,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 5.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 123,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 97,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $231,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of NYSE ARI opened at $14.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.79. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.28. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 66.82 and a current ratio of 66.82.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 80.15% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.99%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

