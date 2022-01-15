Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $350,000 Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,473 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CATY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

CATY opened at $46.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $33.44 and a one year high of $46.96.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.66%.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $128,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.