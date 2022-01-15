Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,033,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,003,965,000 after buying an additional 172,681 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,357,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,419,116,000 after purchasing an additional 186,344 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,071,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,719 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,534,043,000 after purchasing an additional 113,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,224,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,055,830,000 after purchasing an additional 312,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on EW shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.30.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $118.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.81.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $1,075,503.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,901 shares of company stock valued at $21,202,414 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

