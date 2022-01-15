Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Cuts Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 578,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,948,918 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Mplx were worth $16,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $156,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $31.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.31. The firm has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.83. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $32.26.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 30.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 104.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Mplx in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mplx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.87.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

