Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 413 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,365 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $14,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 16,540 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 106,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 168,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,331,000 after acquiring an additional 22,310 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in CVS Health by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $312,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,333 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.04.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CVS opened at $106.22 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $68.02 and a 1 year high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $140.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.27.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.