Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 47.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,047 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 62,977 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Boeing were worth $15,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Boeing by 16.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,480 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 14,383 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 17,017 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 908 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BA opened at $225.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.31, a PEG ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.51. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $185.26 and a one year high of $278.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.32.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.70.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

