Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Takes Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 386,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,371,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 375.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

IXC stock opened at $31.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.91. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $20.73 and a 52-week high of $31.72.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

