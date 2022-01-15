Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Trims Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in 3M were worth $12,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in 3M by 7.4% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 99,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,486,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 48.2% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 763,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,559,000 after acquiring an additional 10,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 59.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 142,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,079,000 after buying an additional 53,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $199.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.93.

NYSE:MMM opened at $178.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. 3M has a 12 month low of $163.38 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

