Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.62

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.62 and traded as low as $2.22. Communications Systems shares last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 27,360 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Communications Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Communications Systems alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.42.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter. Communications Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Communications Systems, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JCS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Communications Systems by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Communications Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Communications Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Communications Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Communications Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

About Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS)

Communications Systems, Inc engages in the provision of network infrastructure and services for global deployments of enterprise and industrial networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Software, Services and Support, and Other. Electronics and Software segment designs, develops, and sells Intelligent Edge solutions that provide connectivity and power through Power over Ethernet (PoE) products and actionable intelligence to end devices in an Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem through embedded and cloud-based management software.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Communications Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Communications Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.