Comparing Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) & Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) and Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Live Oak Bancshares and Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Oak Bancshares 34.01% 26.61% 2.04% Atlantic Capital Bancshares 40.56% 13.88% 1.26%

Live Oak Bancshares has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Live Oak Bancshares and Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Oak Bancshares $374.41 million 9.35 $59.54 million $3.73 21.67 Atlantic Capital Bancshares $109.28 million 6.21 $22.54 million $2.36 14.16

Live Oak Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantic Capital Bancshares. Atlantic Capital Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Live Oak Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.1% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.5% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 26.4% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Live Oak Bancshares and Atlantic Capital Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Oak Bancshares 0 0 4 0 3.00 Atlantic Capital Bancshares 0 1 5 0 2.83

Live Oak Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $93.75, indicating a potential upside of 15.98%. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a consensus price target of $27.93, indicating a potential downside of 16.40%. Given Live Oak Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Live Oak Bancshares is more favorable than Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Summary

Live Oak Bancshares beats Atlantic Capital Bancshares on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide. The Fintech segment focuses in making strategic investments into emerging financial technology companies. The company was founded by James S. Mahan III on December 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Wilmington, NC.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

