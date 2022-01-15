Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 229.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CWB. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $227,000.

Shares of CWB opened at $79.22 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.43 and a fifty-two week high of $92.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.60.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

