Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 570 Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 204.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 53,760 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 64.7% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 84,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 33,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $820,000.

Get First Trust Natural Gas ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FCG opened at $19.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.44. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.