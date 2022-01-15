Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Short Interest Up 200.0% in December

Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CFXTF shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Conifex Timber from C$3.85 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Conifex Timber from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

CFXTF stock remained flat at $$1.70 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.52. Conifex Timber has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.33.

Conifex Timber, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural grade dimension lumber and generation of bio-energy. Its activities include timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, processing logs into lumber and wood chips, value added lumber finishing, and generation of electrical power. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

