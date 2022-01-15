ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Raised to $111.00 at Truist

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price objective boosted by Truist from $100.00 to $111.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Societe Generale downgraded ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.26.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $86.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.28. The stock has a market cap of $114.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $39.70 and a 52 week high of $86.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.04%.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

