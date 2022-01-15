ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Holdings Cut by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,943 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises 2.9% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,688,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,740,909,000 after purchasing an additional 675,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,415,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,555 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,916,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,269,767,000 after purchasing an additional 623,791 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,386,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,392,475 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,059,202,000 after purchasing an additional 288,105 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.26.

NYSE COP opened at $86.74 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $39.70 and a fifty-two week high of $86.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $114.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.04%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

