Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stake Raised by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 388.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 83,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,340,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 8.3% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 203.4% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 60,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 40,757 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 346,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ED. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

NYSE ED opened at $83.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.66 and its 200-day moving average is $77.14. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $86.25. The firm has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.54%.

In related news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 138 shares of company stock valued at $10,413 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

