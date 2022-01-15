Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) Short Interest Update

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 91.5% from the December 15th total of 96,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 82.0 days.

Shares of Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.24. 127,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,100. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.32.

About Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V.

Consorcio ARA SAB de CV engages in design, development, construction, and marketing of real estate properties. It offers entry level and middle income housing solutions. The firm operates through the following divisions: Real Estate and Shopping Centers. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

