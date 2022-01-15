Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $323,856.83

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded up 23.7% against the US dollar. Content Neutrality Network has a total market capitalization of $323,856.83 and approximately $2,829.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00058492 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007008 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Coin Profile

Content Neutrality Network is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Buying and Selling Content Neutrality Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Neutrality Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Content Neutrality Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

