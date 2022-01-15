Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,651 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 50,146 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $8,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 24.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,259 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $266,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,155 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,964,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,645,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,316,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 780,549 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,684,000 after buying an additional 325,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,309,643 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,806,000 after buying an additional 280,987 shares in the last quarter. 13.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $52.28 on Friday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $55.48. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.96.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.20. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

CLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Continental Resources from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Scotiabank raised shares of Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.31.

In related news, Director Ellis L. Mccain bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.15 per share, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harold Hamm bought 117,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.33 per share, for a total transaction of $5,070,476.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 362,520 shares of company stock worth $16,359,012 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

