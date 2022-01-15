CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Market Cap Achieves $13.47 Million

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000716 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded up 41.3% against the dollar. CONTRACOIN has a market cap of $13.47 million and approximately $14,085.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CONTRACOIN Coin Profile

CONTRACOIN (CRYPTO:CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,559,270 coins. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

