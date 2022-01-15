Contrasting Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) & Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) and Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Claros Mortgage Trust and Colliers International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Claros Mortgage Trust N/A N/A N/A Colliers International Group -10.94% -71.11% -12.32%

5.6% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of Colliers International Group shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of Colliers International Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Claros Mortgage Trust and Colliers International Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Claros Mortgage Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50 Colliers International Group 0 1 8 0 2.89

Claros Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus price target of $18.63, indicating a potential upside of 3.36%. Colliers International Group has a consensus price target of $161.38, indicating a potential upside of 16.31%. Given Colliers International Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Colliers International Group is more favorable than Claros Mortgage Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Claros Mortgage Trust and Colliers International Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Claros Mortgage Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Colliers International Group $2.79 billion 2.13 $49.07 million ($9.22) -15.05

Colliers International Group has higher revenue and earnings than Claros Mortgage Trust.

Dividends

Claros Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Colliers International Group pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Colliers International Group pays out -3.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Colliers International Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Colliers International Group beats Claros Mortgage Trust on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust which is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets. Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate. The Corporate segment includes the costs of global administrative functions and corporate head office. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

