Contrasting Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) and First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) and First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Valley National Bancorp and First Merchants’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valley National Bancorp $1.57 billion 3.90 $390.61 million $1.11 13.53 First Merchants $558.43 million 4.42 $148.60 million $3.75 12.21

Valley National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Merchants. First Merchants is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Valley National Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Valley National Bancorp and First Merchants, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valley National Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50 First Merchants 0 0 3 0 3.00

Valley National Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $14.92, suggesting a potential downside of 0.69%. First Merchants has a consensus price target of $47.33, suggesting a potential upside of 3.39%. Given First Merchants’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Merchants is more favorable than Valley National Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Valley National Bancorp and First Merchants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valley National Bancorp 31.10% 10.63% 1.16% First Merchants 36.19% 10.94% 1.38%

Dividends

Valley National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. First Merchants pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Valley National Bancorp pays out 39.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Merchants pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Valley National Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Merchants has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Valley National Bancorp has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Merchants has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.2% of Valley National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.6% of First Merchants shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Valley National Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of First Merchants shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Merchants beats Valley National Bancorp on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services. The Commercial Lending segment includes the floating rate and adjustable rate commercial and industrial loans as well as fixed rate owner occupied and commercial real estate loans. The Investment Management segment refers to investments in various types of securities and interest-bearing deposits with other banks. The Corporate and Other Adjustments segment represents the income and expense items not directly attributable to a specific segment. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

