Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.79.
CTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$13.00 price target on the stock.
TSE CTS traded down C$0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting C$9.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of C$2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 165.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.02. Converge Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$4.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.09.
About Converge Technology Solutions
Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.
Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.