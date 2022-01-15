Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.79.

CTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$13.00 price target on the stock.

TSE CTS traded down C$0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting C$9.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of C$2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 165.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.02. Converge Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$4.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.09.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$367.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$367.50 million. Analysts expect that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

