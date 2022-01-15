Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Convey Holding Parent Inc. is a healthcare technology and services company which provides healthcare-specific, compliant member support solutions utilizing technology, engagement and analytics. Convey Holding Parent Inc. is based in FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. “

Shares of Convey Holding Parent stock opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. Convey Holding Parent has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $14.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.33.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $82.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.10 million. Convey Holding Parent had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 2.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Convey Holding Parent will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Convey Holding Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,263,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Convey Holding Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,012,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,259,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Convey Holding Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,885,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,450,000. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Convey Holding Parent Company Profile

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

