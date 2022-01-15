CONX (OTCMKTS:CONXU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.02 and last traded at $10.02. Approximately 209 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07.

Get CONX alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CONX during the second quarter worth $294,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONX in the third quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONX in the third quarter valued at $352,000.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for CONX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.