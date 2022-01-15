Cormark Boosts Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Price Target to C$6.75

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on OSK. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$6.25 price objective on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.
TSE:OSK opened at C$3.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a PE ratio of -99.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Osisko Mining has a 52-week low of C$2.33 and a 52-week high of C$4.08.
About Osisko Mining
Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.
See Also: dividend yield calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.