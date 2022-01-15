Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $48.60 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.29.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.