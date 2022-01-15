Cortex Price Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 15th. Cortex has a market capitalization of $74.10 million and $8.43 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cortex coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000900 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cortex has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00058647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006750 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 189,249,498 coins. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Buying and Selling Cortex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

