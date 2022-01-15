Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at CIBC

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. increased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corus Entertainment has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.54.

CJREF stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average of $4.42.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Corus Entertainment had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 15.10%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.1941 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Corus Entertainment’s previous dividend of $0.19. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.23%.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

