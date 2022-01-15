CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CSGP. Truist Securities upped their price target on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoStar Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $74.53 on Tuesday. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $69.58 and a 12 month high of $101.05. The stock has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.42, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 12.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $336,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $803,167.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $1,146,606. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in CoStar Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 67,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in CoStar Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 62,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

