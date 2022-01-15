Covalon Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVALF) Short Interest Update

Covalon Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVALF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 90.2% from the December 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

OTCMKTS CVALF remained flat at $$1.85 on Friday. Covalon Technologies has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $2.44. The firm has a market cap of $47.92 million, a PE ratio of 30.83 and a beta of -0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average is $1.79.

Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Covalon Technologies had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 83.57%. The company had revenue of $5.25 million for the quarter.

Covalon Technologies Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of patent-protected medical products. It focuses on the wound care, infection management, and surgical procedures. The firm sells its products under the brand name Covalon. Its products categories include advanced wound care, vascular access, perioperative care, and urology.

