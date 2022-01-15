Covesting (COV) Price Hits $0.61 on Exchanges

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Covesting has a market capitalization of $10.36 million and approximately $326,799.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Covesting has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One Covesting coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001412 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005491 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00058887 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006679 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Covesting Coin Profile

Covesting is a coin. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 18,925,444 coins and its circulating supply is 16,945,444 coins. The official website for Covesting is covesting.io . The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/covesting . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Covesting platform was conceived to help investors and cryptocurrency traders getting in touch with each other. Investors can browse through dozens of trading strategies, provided by professional asset managers, and subscribe to the ones matching their goals. Thanks to technology-based solutions and smart-contracts, the Covesting platform allows its users to replicate trading activity of a chosen Model directly into their segregated account at Covesting. The COVESTING Token is an ERC20 utility token built on Ethereum blockchain, designed to be used by members within the COVESTING platform. Thus, demand for (COV) correlates with the trading volume and activity on the platform.COV token is not available in the United States or other jurisdictions where transactions in such ERC-20 tokens/cryptocurrencies as COV is prohibited by lawDue to a Kucoin hack, Covesting performed a token swap. From 7/10/2020 all addresses holding the $COV token received new tokens. Starting from 7:00am UTC and until the process completion notice all token holders were advised not to move their tokens. “

Covesting Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

