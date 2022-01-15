Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 3,500.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

COVTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Societe Generale cut Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Covestro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Covestro from €61.00 ($69.32) to €53.00 ($60.23) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Covestro from €72.00 ($81.82) to €73.00 ($82.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

OTCMKTS:COVTY opened at $31.91 on Friday. Covestro has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $38.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Covestro had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Covestro will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

