Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 354,300 shares, a decline of 57.9% from the December 15th total of 841,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:CRTD opened at $1.98 on Friday. Creatd has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter. Creatd had a negative return on equity of 1,063.01% and a negative net margin of 844.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Creatd by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 14,086 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Creatd during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Creatd during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Creatd during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Creatd by 165.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 218,432 shares in the last quarter. 5.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Creatd, Inc empowers creators, brands, and entrepreneurs through its technology and partnership. The company’s proprietary technology platforms and complementary digital businesses include Vocal for Brands, Seller’s Choice, and the intellectual property inherent in Vocal’s owned and operated digital communities and future acquisitions.

