Creative Planning Grows Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Creative Planning increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $12,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birinyi Associates Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth $7,519,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,860,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 107,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock opened at $380.94 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $270.62 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $392.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

A number of analysts have commented on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 target price (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.24.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

