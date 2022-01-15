Creative Planning Has $10.88 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,407 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $970,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 79.7% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $80.70 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $80.70 and a twelve month high of $83.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.35 and its 200-day moving average is $82.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.282 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

