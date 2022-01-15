Creative Planning Has $13.36 Million Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 115.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,593 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Moderna were worth $13,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Moderna in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in Moderna by 200.0% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.90, for a total transaction of $1,669,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 419,000 shares of company stock valued at $118,092,130. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $204.73 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.34 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The firm has a market cap of $83.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $259.66 and a 200-day moving average of $320.60.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MRNA. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.81.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

