Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give ING Groep (AMS:INGA) a €14.50 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($16.48) target price on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €16.30 ($18.52) price target on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.48) price target on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.36) price target on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.40 ($17.50) price target on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.05) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €14.25 ($16.19).

ING Groep has a 12 month low of €13.52 ($15.36) and a 12 month high of €16.69 ($18.97).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

